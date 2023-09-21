Kim Kardashian’s ‘American Horror Story’ Debut Sparks Mixed Reactions From Fans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian is taking another stab at acting in one of FX’s most popular shows, “American Horror Story,” and fans are, of course, giving their two cents on her performance.

While Kardashian has famously starred in several reality shows, namely “The Kardashians” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and even had a brief appearance in the 2013 film “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” the Skim founder’s casting in the eerie anthology series as the audacious publicist Siobhan Corbyn marks her first time appearing in a scripted horror series.

After the show’s 12th season premiered on Wednesday, fans gathered on X, formerly known as Twitter, to sound off their opinions on the TV personality’s acting chops, with many of the reactions leaning on the positive side.

hold on because why is kim kardashian eating this role😭 where can i warch american horror story delicate outside of the us pic.twitter.com/9eMZlKzJPX — momo 💫 (@amazingmomo_) September 21, 2023

kim kardashian’s performance on american horror story: delicate… i smell an emmy — hi oppie (@lucidxunicorn) September 21, 2023

okay kim ATE in the new American horror story… like she was the best part — M. Chow (@elchowling) September 21, 2023

new ahs actually looks to be slightly scary and have a lot of potential + kim surprised me her acting is decent #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/r9BciSSCxy — 𝔪𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔶 P⃤ (@plasticfads) September 21, 2023

Kim’s acting on American horror story is literally the BEST job she’s done so far on any acting project… I’m surprised — 💖 (@stephygrande) September 21, 2023

Other X users were seemingly unimpressed by the star’s prowess on the small screen.

New American horror story w Kim K? Can’t take it serious smh 😭 — SAD VILLAIN (@stevennn17) September 20, 2023

kim kardashians acting on american horror story is horrible y’all are gagging over nothing — 𝐂𝐙𝐙𝐀 (@cesarirl) September 21, 2023

While some were tearing down Kardashian’s performance, others took issue with the 42-year-old shooting “AHS” despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Back in May, she was called out on X by a WGA strike captain for crossing a picket line of striking members in Manhattan.

“Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today,” Warren Leight, a playwright and former showrunner of “Law & Order: SVU,” tweeted at the time.

Leight added, “Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren’t keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” will be split into two parts, with new episodes every Wednesday on FX and Hulu until Oct. 18. Part two of the series has yet to receive a premiere date.

Watch the trailer for Season 12 below.