Kim Kardashian can soon add “scream queen” to her Hollywood résumé.

The reality star and fashion icon revealed Monday that she’s joining the cast of “American Horror Story” for its 12th season.

She made the announcement with a short video shared to her social media platforms featuring an eerie version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

The forthcoming season of the anthology series is titled “Delicate” and is adapted by screenwriter Halley Feiffer from “Delicate Condition,” a new thriller novel by Danielle Valentine.

Though details are scarce, Kardashian will reportedly appear opposite longtime “AHS” veteran Emma Roberts in a role specifically written for her.

Describing Kardashian as “among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy said he was “thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture,” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

From the sounds of it, “American Horror Story” will mark Kardashian’s meatiest acting role to date. Still, she’s not exactly a novice thespian: In 2018, she made a much-buzzed-about cameo in “Ocean’s Eight,” starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and in 2021, she voiced the character of Delores the poodle in “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

“American Horror Story” has helped launch a number of high-profile acting careers, including that of Lady Gaga ― who appeared in the series three years before her Oscar-nominated performance in “A Star Is Born” ― and of former Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy.