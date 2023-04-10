What's Hot

Unruly Audience Members Forcibly Removed From ‘The Bodyguard’ After Singing Along

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Shows Him Telling Boy, 'Suck My Tongue'

My Husband And I Built Our Life Around Cannabis. Here's What Changed When We Became Parents.

'Succession' Fans Flip Out After Major Character's Death Changes Everything

'We Shall Overcome': Joan Baez Embraces Tennessee Dem After Powerful Performance

Hilary Swank Is In 'Pure Heaven' As She Announces The Birth Of Her Twins

Jack Black Shares 'School Of Rock' Cast's Plan Ahead Of Film's 20th Anniversary

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Prince Louis Wore Bright Blue Shorts For His Royal Family Easter Debut

Expelled Tennessee Lawmakers Both Seeking Seats Again

Gavin Newsom: Ron DeSantis Is 'Scared' After Signing Florida’s New Concealed Carry Law

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Entertainmentkim kardashianAmerican Horror Story

Kim Kardashian Is Joining 'American Horror Story' For Season 12

The reality star and fashion icon will appear on the horror anthology series in a role written specifically for her, co-creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Kim Kardashian can soon add “scream queen” to her Hollywood résumé.

The reality star and fashion icon revealed Monday that she’s joining the cast of “American Horror Story” for its 12th season.

She made the announcement with a short video shared to her social media platforms featuring an eerie version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

The forthcoming season of the anthology series is titled “Delicate” and is adapted by screenwriter Halley Feiffer from “Delicate Condition,” a new thriller novel by Danielle Valentine.

Though details are scarce, Kardashian will reportedly appear opposite longtime “AHS” veteran Emma Roberts in a role specifically written for her.

Describing Kardashian as “among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy said he was “thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture,” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

From the sounds of it, “American Horror Story” will mark Kardashian’s meatiest acting role to date. Still, she’s not exactly a novice thespian: In 2018, she made a much-buzzed-about cameo in “Ocean’s Eight,” starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and in 2021, she voiced the character of Delores the poodle in “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

“American Horror Story” has helped launch a number of high-profile acting careers, including that of Lady Gaga ― who appeared in the series three years before her Oscar-nominated performance in “A Star Is Born” ― and of former Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy.

Due out in August, “Delicate Condition” has been described as a feminist update of the 1967 horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby.” The book follows a woman who believes a sinister figure is going to lengths to ensure her pregnancy never happens, though the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.

Go To Homepage
Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community