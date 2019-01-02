Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly Expecting 4th Child

The Kardashian baby boom isn’t slowing down.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting a fourth child together, according to multiple reports, with a new baby on the way via a surrogate mother as early as May.

The couple already are parents to Chicago, 11 months; Saint, 3; and North, 5. They welcomed their youngest in January via a surrogate after two high-risk pregnancies.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” an unnamed source told People about the family’s planning. “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

Kardashian hasn’t exactly been shy about her desire to expand the family. The reality TV star said she’s “been really open about it and talked about it on our show” in August, but stopped short of confirming another child was on the horizon.

West and Kardashian reportedly planned to use the same surrogate they used for Chicago’s birth for the fourth baby, according to the source cited by People. The surrogate made her debut on the family’s reality TV show in March.

Kardashian experienced difficulties, including preeclampsia and placenta accreta, while pregnant with her first two children. She turned to a surrogate after her doctors warned it wouldn’t be safe for her to carry a third child.

The beauty mogul said she had a positive experience welcoming baby Chicago via surrogacy, explaining her connection to the baby “came instantly.”

“It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Kardashian wrote in a blog post explaining why she and her husband decided to hire a surrogate. “Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the opening night of "The Cher Show" in December.

Kardashian obviously is familiar with big families. Months after she welcomed her third child, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gave birth to their own daughters, True and Stormi.

“Now the three little girls are going to grow up together,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” back in June. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months a behind, so that’s really exciting.”