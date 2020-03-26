Kim Kardashian Asks Fans For Quarantine Tips And It Goes South Quickly

Crowdsourcing for coronavirus quarantine tips during a Taylor Swift feud? Kim Kardashian should’ve known better.

The reality TV star put out the call to her millions of followers for family-friendly ways to pass the stay at home days, as the entire Kardashian-West crew remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of four shared a sweet photo of herself, husband Kanye West, and their children: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2; and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, on Wednesday. She made a simple request in the caption.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” Kardashian wrote. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

While some Kardashian followers earnestly offered tips like starting a garden or logging in some hours on TikTok, many took the opportunity to virtually drag the makeup mogul for mistreating Swift.

The two stars this week reignited their yearslong feud after full footage of a phone call between Swift and Kanye West was leaked, featuring a discussion of a controversial lyric from West’s 2016 track “Famous.”

Swift and Kardashian have since blamed each other for making us all devote precious attention to celebrities fighting during a global health crisis.

Kardashian said she was “mortified” and accused Swift of playing the victim, while the pop star said the leaked footage proved she was “telling the truth the whole time.”

Christopher Polk/MTV1415 via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

So, of course Kardashian’s simple quarantine question reopened the floodgates for Swifties everywhere to unleash their unfiltered opinions.

“Teach them how to illegally record phone conversations and then edit them to fit your self-serving narrative,” one person snarked.

“Watch Miss Americana to see the damage you have done to certain people’s mental health,” another added, referencing Swift’s recent Netflix documentary, which explores the impact of the feud on the star’s psyche.

“Maybe discuss with the consequences of lying and how important it is to tell people the truth,” a different follower commented. “You know, set the example, never mind.”

The comments section was also filled with angry claims that Kardashian was deleting pro-Swift messages.

Getty Images

Despite their many differences, Swift and Kardashian have been urging their followers not to be complacent during the coronavirus pandemic and to take precautions, like staying at home and practicing social distancing.

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” the KKW Beauty founder told her fans last week.

Swift issued a stern warning across her social media after photos of people crowding bars and restaurants made the internet rounds over the weekend.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” the singer wrote. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”

Swift added: “It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”