Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Arrival Of Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via a surrogate, Kardashian announced on Friday.
Kardashian did not immediately reveal the baby’s name, but did say on Twitter that the baby is “Chicago’s twin lol.”
“I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she wrote after announcing the joyous news.
The pair revealed in January that their fourth baby would be a boy. Their daughter Chicago, born in January 2018, also was delivered via surrogate.
Kardashian, whose other children with West are North and Saint, was warned by doctors that any pregnancy would be high risk. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star suffered from preeclampsia while pregnant with her first child, North, and placenta accreta during her pregnancies with North and Saint.
Of having a child via surrogate, Kardashian told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2017 that she thinks “it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control.”
“It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area,” she said.
