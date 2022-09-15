Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's Next Boyfriend Could Be A Biochemist

The reality star told James Corden she's branching out because "clearly it's not working, whatever I’m doing."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Attention, wearers of white lab coats: You are now in the running to be Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend. (Watch the video below.)

The reality star told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Wednesday that she needed to “chill a minute” after she and comedian Pete Davidson broke up. But when it’s time, be ready, men of medicine and science!

Kardashian explained that she needed to branch out because “clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

“Maybe like a hospital and meet a doctor?” she said.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney ― that’s maybe what I envision in the future,” she continued.

Kardashian, who was promoting the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians” this month, also told a funny story about her “bitch” mom Kris Jenner upstaging her at a fashion shoot.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

kim kardashianjames cordenthe late late show

Popular in the Community