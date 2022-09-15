Kim Kardashian's Next Boyfriend Could Be A Biochemist

Attention, wearers of white lab coats: You are now in the running to be Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend. (Watch the video below.)

The reality star told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden on Wednesday that she needed to “chill a minute” after she and comedian Pete Davidson broke up. But when it’s time, be ready, men of medicine and science!

Kardashian explained that she needed to branch out because “clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

“Maybe like a hospital and meet a doctor?” she said.

“I think it’s gonna be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney ― that’s maybe what I envision in the future,” she continued.

Kardashian, who was promoting the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians” this month, also told a funny story about her “bitch” mom Kris Jenner upstaging her at a fashion shoot.