Kim Kardashian Accused Of 'Blackface' For Magazine Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian is facing accusations that she put on “blackface” for a magazine photo shoot.

The 7Hollywood magazine photos she shared Thursday were reportedly inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, but many Twitters users said the reality star looked more like a black woman.

Some accused her of cultural appropriation and others dismissed the controversial shoot as a publicity ploy.

A Kardashian rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An unnamed “source close to Kardashian” told the New York Post that the criticism wasn’t merited.

“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,” the source said to Page Six. “There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural.”

“People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent,” the source added.

Cosmopolitan noted, however, that Kardashian looked far more pale in a Halloween recreation of Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods character from “Legally Blonde.”

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

In 2017, Kardashian also faced accusations of wearing blackface after she released a promotional image of herself that looked darker than usual, but she told The New York Times she was merely very tan﻿.

This time, critics on social media again said she crossed the line.

The thing with Kim Kardashian and her family’s tireless history of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing is that she knows better. They know better. But they continue to do this because they know outrage sells. They’re able to keep their name relevant by doing things like THIS. https://t.co/rIE1fuYUXH — Wanna (@WannasWorld) December 19, 2019

Y'all really finna let Kim Kardashian cosplay as a black woman for the rest of her life and not say nothing huh? pic.twitter.com/Ex3N3L6MzT — Black Ginger Foutley (@some_girlll) December 19, 2019

Kim Kardashian did blackface. If you still support this bullshit family and feed into their empire, you’ve got mental illness luv! Cheers. pic.twitter.com/R1VYh1Kw0K — mustard lovin’ queer (@dihonhon) December 20, 2019

Kim Kardashian is turning into a black woman at a alarming rate and no one seems to care 😕 pic.twitter.com/TDOZnhHHkc — Chanelle 💅🏾 (@_Triceeeey) December 19, 2019

Wait it gets worse....black women can't even get credit for inspiring Kim Kardashian's blackface. 🤦🏾‍♀️



She's channeling Diahann Carroll, Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge NOT Elizabeth Taylor.



She's channeling BLACK WOMEN. #ThereIFixedIt 💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0t49ViVg3Q — Dee Lamarr Shines (@DeeLamarrShines) December 19, 2019

So you're telling me she's not in blackface? Okay got it. pic.twitter.com/XSjAycgyMF — MyVoice Channel On YouTube (@CoreyTheTru87) December 20, 2019

Kim Kardashian you're not a woman of color. Foh with this Black Face photograph. pic.twitter.com/Gtvd7DAjTx — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@Wonderbitch82) December 20, 2019

We get it she does great things as far as social justice but that doesn’t wipe the slate clean of her constantly stealing from black women, and literally trying to be a black woman without the struggles of actually being a black woman. — A Convo With Moe (@moeediggga) December 19, 2019