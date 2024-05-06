EntertainmentNetflixkim kardashianTom Brady

Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Booed And Badly Burned By Tom Brady At Roast

The former NFL quarterback roasted the reality star and her ex-husband Kanye West.
Tom Brady was the guest of honor at a Netflix roast on Sunday, but Kim Kardashian took her share of hits.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” the former NFL quarterback said. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

When Brady had completed his zinger about Ye, the former Kanye West and erratic former husband of the reality star, the camera fixed on Kardashian’s half-smile and half what’re-you-doing look.

She also got taunted collectively in the form of boos ringing out from the audience at the Forum in Inglewood, California, as she was introduced for a toast.

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said, referring to comedian Kevin Hart as the jeers intensified.

“All right, all right, all right,” Kardashian said to quell the unpleasantness.

Kim K then sacked Brady with a few one-liners of her own.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she cracked, per Entertainment Tonight.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she joked, referencing her sex tape with Ray Jay in the aughts.

Kardashian continued to skewer the scuttlebutt that the two were a thing, comparing Brady to Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would never work out,” Kardashian said. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair ― you remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

