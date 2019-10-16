Kim Kardashian Loves Her Some Breyers Ice Cream, Claims It's #NotAnAd

Kim Kardashian has endorsed many food and drink items, from Carl’s Jr. salad to Midori liqueur to the much-criticized FitTea and Flat Tummy products. But although those companies paid the reality TV mogul for public appearances and #SponCon, she’s allegedly pushing a particular ice cream brand for free.
Last Friday night, Kardashian tweeted: “So you know Oreos are my favorite thing ever and Oreo shakes. Well Breyers just came out w Oreo ice cream w chocolate chip cookies in it and OMG It’s probably my favorite ice cream ever. #NotAnAd just real life. Huge chunks or Oreos and Choc Chip Cookies”
The tweet refers to Breyers Oreo & Chips Ahoy! 2in1 frozen dairy dessert ― a vanilla and caramel ice cream base with Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. The product was unveiled in early 2018.
Although she said her latest edible endorsement is #NotAnAd, some Twitter users were skeptical.
Admittedly, this isn’t the first time she she’s shown Breyers some love. Last month, she gave the brand a shout out by posting a selfie video with her daughter, North, using the Breyers 2in1 Stapchat filter.
Is it genuine love or sneaky spon? We’ll probably never know for sure.
Still, it’s worth noting that Breyers isn’t the only ice cream brand she shouted out Friday night. Kardashian expressed her love for Skinny Cow ice cream sandwiches and Häagen-Dazs, as well.
Plus, Kardashian has tweeted about and demonstrated her ice cream love over the years.
Her husband, Kanye West, seems to share her sweet tooth, and North even celebrated her 5th birthday by making ice cream at CoolMess in New York.
Here’s a look at some of Kim K’s past ice cream moments: