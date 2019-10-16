Kim Kardashian Loves Her Some Breyers Ice Cream, Claims It's #NotAnAd

Last Friday night, Kardashian tweeted: “So you know Oreos are my favorite thing ever and Oreo shakes. Well Breyers just came out w Oreo ice cream w chocolate chip cookies in it and OMG It’s probably my favorite ice cream ever. #NotAnAd just real life. Huge chunks or Oreos and Choc Chip Cookies”

So you know Oreos are my favorite thing ever and Oreo shakes. Well Breyers just came out w Oreo ice cream w chocolate chip cookies 🍪 in it and OMG It’s probably my favorite ice cream ever. #NotAnAd just real life. Huge chunks or Oreos and Choc Chip Cookies — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2019

The tweet refers to Breyers Oreo & Chips Ahoy! 2in1 frozen dairy dessert ― a vanilla and caramel ice cream base with Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. The product was unveiled in early 2018.

Breyers Kardashian tweeted about Breyers Oreo & Chips Ahoy! 2in1 frozen dairy treat.

Although she said her latest edible endorsement is #NotAnAd, some Twitter users were skeptical.

How much was this promotion — Pasta Weed.// Jeffrey🇯🇲🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@PinkManTheOne) October 12, 2019

Girl this is an ad....shhh — Barry Leonard (@BennyLenny_) October 12, 2019

Admittedly, this isn’t the first time she she’s shown Breyers some love. Last month, she gave the brand a shout out by posting a selfie video with her daughter, North, using the Breyers 2in1 Stapchat filter.

Is it genuine love or sneaky spon? We’ll probably never know for sure.

Still, it’s worth noting that Breyers isn’t the only ice cream brand she shouted out Friday night. Kardashian expressed her love for Skinny Cow ice cream sandwiches and Häagen-Dazs, as well.

Skinny Cow ice cream sandwiches in the regular vanilla are so bomb OMG! Those could be my fave. And feel healthy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2019

Hmmmm can’t forget about my Haagen Dazs https://t.co/soEUFSXBH8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 12, 2019

Her husband, Kanye West, seems to share her sweet tooth, and North even celebrated her 5th birthday by making ice cream at CoolMess in New York.

Here’s a look at some of Kim K’s past ice cream moments:

Manuel Velasco via Getty Images Kim Kardashian grabs an ice cream cone after shopping on Robertson Boulevard on July 31, 2008, in Beverly Hills, California.

Francois Durand/KK via Getty Images Kardashian buys Haagen-Dazs ice cream during the Monte-Carle TV Festival on June 11, 2009, in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Kardashian visits Ben & Jerry's in Paris on Sept. 16, 2010.

Getty Images via Getty Images Kardashian enjoys some gelato on the island of Capri in Italy on Sept. 18, 2010.

Florian Seefried via Getty Images Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, pick up ice cream at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 22, 2010.