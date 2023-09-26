Fans Barely Recognized Kim Kardashian With Her New Buzz Cut On CR Fashion Book Cover

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian is going viral again, but alas it’s not for her small-screen acting skills this time around.

The Skims founder left the internet stunned after she appeared in a CR Fashion Book photo shoot on Monday sans her signature flowing mane.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, a nearly unrecognizable Kardashian shows off pencil-thin eyebrows and a shaved head that is reminiscent of her momager Kris Jenner’s pixie cut.

The artsy black-and-white snapshots quickly went viral, prompting fans to scratch their heads over whether the reality star had actually grabbed a pair of clippers and said goodbye to her strands.

On the other hand, Kardashian has notably been wearing her distinctive long extensions in recent days, prompting even more speculation over her shocking fashion cover.

People on X (formerly known as Twitter) unleashed their reactions online, with some declaring their love for the bold haircut.

this is a major serve i’m sorry https://t.co/KBjmNCUpBk — AARON (@lidolmix) September 25, 2023

Whoever decided to do the buzz cut on Kim needs some kind of award https://t.co/juLU5yvlGT — “mr. online” is on strike (@Tyreljwill) September 25, 2023

I need Kim to rock that buzz cut for like a month or 2 idk it just looks so good to me😭 — Joey Bradshaw ★ (@pllayboyjoey) September 25, 2023

Others didn’t hesitate to offload some jokes over the 42-year-old’s uncharacteristic new style.

Glasses ?? Buzz CUT? The white wife beater?? I need any lawyers who follow me to contact me IMMEDIATELY I have information that could lead to the arrest of Kim Kard— https://t.co/1aiiwBeE1j — H*ctor (@hjrod) September 25, 2023

She looks like she’s going to wink and tell me I’m the Weakest Link https://t.co/CtwqeBU6Pk — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) September 25, 2023

“The Kardashians” star celebrated the new issue in an Instagram post on Monday.

“CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. 📷 @nadialeecohen Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you ,” she wrote.

Kardashian added: “Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook,”

On the topic of tresses, just a few weeks ago Kardashian switched up her look to a bouncy, chin-length bob for her Skims campaign.

The ad sparked its own set of jokes when X users couldn’t help but notice that she looked like her older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s doppelganger, who notably sports a blunt bob.

“I pray that Kim stealing Kourtney’s bob is the main drama of #Kardashians season 4,” one person wrote.

Another joked about the pair’s ongoing feud, adding: “Kourtney stole Kim’s wedding country & Kim stole Kourtney’s bob.”

The two sisters have been embroiled in a very public beef for years, which seemingly came to a head in the trailer for the upcoming season of “The Kardashians.”