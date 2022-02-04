Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West For ‘Constant Attacks’ And Public Manipulation

In a rare move, Kim Kardashian West has opened up publicly about her frustrations with Kanye West.

The reality star — who has stayed relatively quiet about her split from the rapper — posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories Friday about the pain her estranged husband (who legally changed his name to Ye) is causing her and their family.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the mother of four wrote. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian West’s statement. Screenshot @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West’s post is in response to a social media post West published earlier in the day in which he complained about a TikTok featuring their 8-year-old daughter, North, being posted without his consent.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” West wrote in all caps in an Instagram post Friday.

Kardashian West’s statement Friday also acknowledged West’s latest social media outburst.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian West wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision ― because it brings her so much happiness.”

Kardashian West concluded her statement by asking West to keep whatever parenting issues may arise in the future private.

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she wrote.

The famous couple announced they were getting a divorce in February 2021 — and the proceedings do not seem like they are going “amicably.” Although Kardashian West has been publicly supportive of the husband of her children and seems eager to move on, West has appeared disillusioned about the breakup — and even insisted in November 2021 that Kardashian West was still his wife.

The situation between the former couple intensified when it was confirmed later in November that Kardashian West was dating “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.