Kim Kardashian Admits She's 'Freaking The F**k Out' At CBD-Themed Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian’s theme for her seriously mellowed out baby shower? Get ’em high ... well almost.

The reality TV star encouraged guests at her “CBD & Meditation”-themed shower over the weekend to “have a puff and put on some oil” ahead of the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

The couple, who are expecting their newest and currently nameless addition next month, already share three children, North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 15 months.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” Kardashian told her guests seated around her on their own personal yoga mats.

Kardashian added that CBD, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant that does not create the high typically associated with marijuana, is “how I survive in life.”

While the gathering was relatively low-key by Kardashian standards ― her last baby shower featured a full-blown cherry blossom forest, OK? ― she didn’t exactly skimp on the details.

She treated famous friends like Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and Larsa Pippen and family members Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to a sound bath, massages and a host of CBD-infused goodies like bath salts, body oils and more.

Guests also took home complimentary navy blue Yeezy slides and played a “name game” to give Kardashian some inspiration for potential monikers for the new baby.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the fuck out having a fourth kid,” the makeup mogul continued. “So everyone have a puff and put on some oil.”

Kardashian previously teased the theme of the baby shower and revealed that she’s hosting the bash to prepare her children for the arrival of their newest sibling.

“I realized that having the baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids because they saw people come, us play baby games. ... They actually saw that it was like ... ‘A new baby is coming,’” Kim told E! News.

“I’m actually doing it more for them,” she continued, explaining that it would be “rude” not to have a celebration for each of her children.