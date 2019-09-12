Kim Kardashian Shows World What's On Her Cellphone, Clarifies Wyoming Move

Well that was convenient.

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon made a game of revealing their cellphone secrets on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday ― and the occasion allowed the reality TV star to set the record straight on her future plans. (See the video above.)

The challenge involved the two taking turns to share randomly chosen bits from their mobile phones.

So, when it came time for Kardashian to show husband Kanye West’s latest text to her, she displayed a nice mushy one about the couple’s $14 million purchase of a Wyoming ranch.

“The first ranch in our family,” the rapper wrote with a photo of the location. “50 years from now this will mean so much to us.”

Now about that. Kardashian told Vogue Arabia recently that she could see herself living in Wyoming full time in 10 years, occasionally flying to Los Angeles.

But on Wednesday, she said that’s probably not the scenario: “not full time.” She emphasized in another segment of the show that she would like the property to be for summers and weekends.

Glad that’s cleared that up. But Kim K still has some explaining to do about her “pee hole” Google search.

Watch the fun above.