People Are Floored By The Unsettling Photoshop On This Kardashian-West Family Pic

There’s a lot going on in the Kardashian-West family Halloween photo, which features the whole gang dressed as the Flintstones ― from Kim’s Betty Rubble wig to Psalm’s debut as Bamm-Bamm to Kanye apparently on one knee inside a somewhat unnerving Dino costume.

That might be why Kim didn’t seem too worried about the objectively bizarre photoshop job inflicted on her second-youngest, Chicago.

The reality star said the image had to be altered after the fact to include Chicago because the toddler was freaked out by her dad’s large purple outfit.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Unfortunately, not all of Chicago appeared to have made it in. Much of her feet and some of the side of her body were cropped out. There also seems to be something strange and inexplicable going on with her right hand.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West The botched photoshop job of toddler Chicago West.

The unique editing job didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

Did they edit her in using Snapchat? pic.twitter.com/qfshGK4n3Q — Cam♍️ (@_brownsuggababe) November 1, 2019

I thought Chicago was the baby in her arms and was like "damn celeb photographers are really top dollar bc you can't even tell"....then I saw the kid on the floor pic.twitter.com/JizjKpWtuq — 🌈 FREE TICKETS DEZE NUTS!! 🎟 (@rowdyrufff) November 1, 2019

sis those feet...you gotta hire a new editor pic.twitter.com/6ykAksCuNB — trashe (@trashleywrong) November 1, 2019

Some offered their own alternative edits.

All that 💰💰💰 and y'all couldn't send me phone bill money to 'shop this up right. Hell I just did this on my phone. pic.twitter.com/ta76H7pG6F — Jaime Margary 🇵🇷 (@JaimeMargary) November 1, 2019

And some skeptics even suspected that the supposedly botched job was no mistake at all.

i was going to laugh at that kardashian photoshop but honestly i bet they are just fucking things up on purpose to become meme material and bank on the virality of mistakes — kitty 👼🏻 (@feartie) November 2, 2019

Everyone in this thread that doesn’t think Kim knows EXACTLY what she’s doing with this 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Logic fan page (@acapulc34157561) November 1, 2019