While it might have seemed like the Dolce & Gabbana debacle between Kim Kardashian and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, had died down, their sibling rivalry appears to be very much alive.

During the Season 4 premiere of “The Kardashians” on Thursday, Kim and Kourtney verbally get into it, with the Skims founder firing off some cutthroat words that leave Kourtney seemingly in tears.

While the Kardashian-Jenner tribe prepped for a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the reality series shows a phone call between Kim and Kourtney that left the pair boiling.

The call starts smoothly, as Kim invites Kourtney to a Dolce & Gabbana event in Milan, Italy, amid her collaboration with the designers.

“Thank you, I’m a little Dolce’d out,” Kourtney replies. “I’m always supporting you. I just don’t think it’s cool the way that particular thing happened.”

She adds that the whole ordeal has made her shy away from family.

If you’re up to date on the drama, then you know that Kim was creative director for a Dolce & Gabbana runway show in September 2022 that pulled looks from the fashion house’s ’90s archives.

Kourtney didn’t take kindly to it, considering just months earlier she collaborated on her wedding with D&G, where she showed off many looks pulled from the same archive.

Kim tells the Lemme founder on the phone that she shouldn’t be upset about her teaming up with the famous designers because ’90s-inspired vintage looks are “not that original.”

“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy,” Kourtney sounds off.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian seemingly have an ongoing feud. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

“You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t,” an enraged Kourtney, who tied the knot with musician Travis Barker in an Italian ceremony in May 2022, continues.

Kim denies her sister’s claims, replying, “All of this never happened. I was so happy for you!”

As they take turns insulting each other, Kourtney accuses Kim of having an “egotistical, selfish mind,” to which Kim shoots back by calling her “different.”

“You’re just a different — you hate us. You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” Kim says. “All your friends call us complaining.”

She continues, “We all are concerned. We all think that you’re just really not happy.”

“I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the fuck away from you guys, specifically you,” Kourtney says.

Kim adds that Kourtney’s friends and family talk about her in a group chat labeled “Not Kourtney.” Things escalate even further after Kim drops a bombshell claim that Kourtney’s kids take issue with her.

“Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have in how you are,” she says.

Kourtney shares children Mason Dash, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick. She is expecting a child with Barker, who shares daughter Alabama Luella, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Is that helpful? You’re like, adding it into a fight to have a side like it’s you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It’s like, you’re just a fucking witch and I hate you,” Kourtney fires back on the phone call.

Back in June, Kourtney was brought to tears when she discussed Kim “copying” her wedding with the D&G runway show.

“I think she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn’t even see it,” Kourtney says in an episode of “The Kardashians.” “She sees it as, like, the dollar signs.”

“Sorry, it just upsets me,” she says to her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

“Because it’s not about just business,” Kourtney adds, “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”