Kim Kardashian: 'I Would Never Want To Use Privilege' To Get Kids Into School

As a massive college admissions bribery scandal continues to unfold, with charges against celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, Kim Kardashian said that personally she would have behaved better.

In an interview on CNN’s “Van Jones Show” airing Saturday, the reality star spoke out against those who tip the scales for the benefit of their children, assuring that she would play by the rules when it comes to getting her own kids accepted.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” she said in a video obtained by E! News.

Court documents on Monday showed Loughlin, who became a sitcom star as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” pleaded not guilty to engaging in the scam along with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Both have been accused of shelling out $500,000 so that their daughters would be recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite the fact that neither rows.

Huffman, who is known for her role in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” plans to plead guilty along with a dozen other parents. She will enter her plea in May.