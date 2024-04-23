Kim Kardashian Confirms A Few Rumors About Herself — And They’re Weird

Kim Kardashian does not have six toes, but she did confirm a few other details about herself on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night — and a handful are pretty kooky.
Near the end of their chat, host Kimmel decided to ask the Skims owner if a few “interesting” rumors about her were true or not.
The reality TV star was game, and Kardashian confirmed two pretty banal facts about herself: She knows how to change a tire, and she washes her feet every night before going to bed.
But she also admitted that she blow-dries her jewelry before putting it on.
“Because I hate being freezing,” Kardashian explained. “And when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper — I just need it warm.”
OK, sure, we kind of get that, but nothing can explain the weirdest tidbit Karashian confirmed — which is that she makes someone else take the cardboard sleeve off her Starbucks coffee because she hates the sound the cardboard makes.
“Yes … and I hate the feeling,” Kardashian admitted.
She said she doesn’t even like watching the sleeve come off.
“The cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me,” she explained.
Most of the rumors Kimmel mentioned turned out to be accurate — except the myth that she has six toes, which was at least one thing she was able to debunk.
“Were some of these not supposed to be true, but they really are, and you guys didn’t know?” she joked.
Although most of the silly things Kardashian confessed to will likely not affect her much, she has been the subject of more serious rumors. The star once alleged that her ex-husband, the rapper Ye, claimed that Kardashian was having an affair with fellow rapper Drake (which she’s consistently denied.)
“Our whole marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she said on an episode of “The Kardashians” in 2023.
But on Kimmel’s show Monday, Kardashian did admit that she once made a workout video with an extremely cheesy name. Check out the video above!