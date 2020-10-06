Kim Kardashian On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Maybe Our Planet Needed A Break'

Kim Kardashian opened up about helping her husband, Kanye West, with his “scary” COVID-19 diagnosis in a new interview with Grazia magazine, and attempted to find a silver lining of the deadly disease.

“I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world,” Kardashian told the outlet, referencing the global pandemic.

“Maybe our planet needed a break,” the Skims founder added. “Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.”

Kardashian and her family weren’t immune to the “reset,” which has infected over 35 million globally and claimed the lives of over 1 million people around the world, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University statistics.

She revealed that West contracted coronavirus right around the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive and began quarantining, in early March.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kardashian said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in 2019.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” the TV personality explained, saying it was “a challenge” because everything was “so unknown” at the time. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

West spoke about his experience being ill in an interview with Forbes in July, saying that he had “chills” and was “shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”