From admitting to her grandma that she and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of a fireplace to dishing out a TMI story about getting it on at a “public movie theater,” Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being an open book — even at the strangest times.



During Thursday’s season finale episode of “The Kardashians,” the SKIMS founder got characteristically a little too candid with her oldest daughter, North, about the night she was conceived.

The episode featured footage of North accompanying her mom and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week as they prepared to make an appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in July in support of designer Olivier Rousteing.

In one of the clips, Kardashian explained how the french fashion icon might have had something to do with North’s creation.

“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” Kardashian, 42, told the 9-year-old during the episode.

The mother-of-four revealed she was wearing a blue gown designed by Rousteing, 36, on the night she conceived North with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani, Wall Street on Oct. 22, 2012 in New York City. The reality star is wearing the aforementioned blue dress. Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images

“And [Rousteing] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress,” Kardashian said.

The Hulu reality series then showed a throwback image of the star wearing the royal blue gown at the 2012 Angel Ball on Oct. 22 — just one day after her birthday.

She added, “So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”

The former couple, who also share kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, tied the knot in 2014. After more than seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Despite the revelation, North didn’t appear fazed by her mom’s confession as she listened keenly while munching on French fries in France’s capital city.

Gushing about her fashion-filled trip with North, Kardashian said, “I just love when North is feeling herself. I’m just so happy that she’s loving this experience. That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly.”