Kim Kardashian Defends Working With Donald Trump On Prison Reform

An inmate released from prison by a president’s policies doesn’t care who is sitting in the Oval Office.

That was the message Kim Kardashian West delivered in an interview Saturday as she defended her work with President Donald Trump on prison reform, something the celebrity is passionate about.

Last summer, Trump commuted the life sentence of first-time nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, freeing her a week after Kardashian West met with the president in the Oval Office to plead Johnson’s case.

“Trump is snatching babies from their moms at the border,” Van Jones told Kardashian West on his CNN program. “How do you come to peace with working with an administration that has some really negative human rights checkmarks on the balance sheet?”

Kardashian West said she has been “very honest” with the president and “Jared [and] Ivanka” about her feelings against the administration’s immigration policies. But “if I can change people’s lives in a different area, I have to focus on that,” she explained.

“I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don’t care.”

Kardashian West said she still has a “relationship with the White House” and “we’re still working on a lot of, hopefully, more clemencies, and there’s a lot more that we’re working on.”

Since her success with Johnson, Kardashian West has worked with activists on prison justice reform. Though she only attended a local community college for a short time, Kardashian is now working as a four-year apprentice to a lawyer and hopes to take the California bar exam in 2022 to become an attorney.

Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney. “It’s in me,” she said on the Van Jones Show.