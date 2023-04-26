What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald Trumpkim kardashianprison reform

Kim Kardashian Really Believes She Helped Trump 'Open His Heart' To Prison Reform

During his term, Trump oversaw more executions than any president in the past 120 years.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Kim Kardashian thinks her storytelling helped Donald Trump “open his heart” to criminal justice reform.

The reality star-turned-aspiring lawyer talked about her advocacy with CNN’s Poppy Harlow at the TIME 100 Summit in New York on Wednesday.

On stage, Kardashian explained how she was able to soften Trump’s stance on crime after meeting him in 2018 to advocate for the release of inmate Alice Marie Johnson.

She told Harlow how the president began to understand prisoners’ hardships “once he started to hear these stories instead of just hearing the cases.”

Kim Kardashian walks to the podium to speak during an event in the East Room of the White House with then-President Trump on June 13, 2019.
Evan Vucci via Associated Press

“He went in being so pro-death penalty, and really hard on crime, to opening up his heart and realizing that so many people are inside that don’t deserve to be and have completely rehabilitated themselves,” Kardashian said.

The star credited herself for convincing Trump to sign the First Step Act in 2018, saying, “Almost 30,000 people have been let out because of the story telling of one woman that changed his mind.”

Kardashian continued, “I think that’s what my role is, to really explain what people have been through, to hopefully change the bigger picture.”

The socialite might not have been as effective as she thinks.

The Trump administration oversaw 13 federal executions between 2016 and 2021, more than any president in the past 120 years.

Watch the full clip from the TIME 100 Summit below:

Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

