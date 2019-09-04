Kim Kardashian Got So Drunk She Spilled A Major Family Secret

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Kim Kardashian spills secrets when she's had a few too many.

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, but give Kim Kardashian a couple glasses of champagne and you feed the news cycle for at least a week.

The reality TV star famously abstains from alcohol most of the time, but she made a rare exception at her family’s lavish Christmas party last year, which she hosted at her home with Kanye West.

You might remember the couple turned their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles into a winter wonderland with enough fake snow for sledding, but the details are admittedly bit more fuzzy for Kardashian.

The beauty mogul admitted that she was actually the one to spill the news that she and West were expecting their fourth child, but she can’t remember exactly who she told.

“I told someone at Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told ’cause I was drunk,” Kim says in a bonus clip from the most recent season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Multiple people? Are you upset?” Scott Disick asks in the clip and Kim responds, “No, ’cause I mean, it was my fault. That’s why I don’t drink.”

Days after the holiday bash, which was attended by guests like Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend, multiple reports claimed that Kardashian was adding to her brood.

Kardashian and West were already parents to daughters Chicago, 1, and North, 6, and son Saint, 3.

Kardashian later confirmed the news herself during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” revealing that the baby would be born “sometime soon.”

Their son Psalm was born in May via surrogate.

In the clip, the reality star says she’s “so excited” for the new arrival despite having some anxiety early on.

“Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed,” Disick says, to which the icon herself Kris Jenner jokingly adds, “Yeah, I want to kill myself.”

Even with four kids, Kardashian hasn’t been pushed to the brink. She recently gushed about baby Pslam on social media. “My little man is the sweetest ever!” she said on Instagram. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”