Future Lawyer Kim Kardashian Brands Kourtney A 'Fake Humanitarian Ho'

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian are fighting over who’s the better humanitarian, and that’s what we call growth.

The reality TV stars who’ve kept the fires lit and the checks cashed over at E! for more than a decade with their sharp-tongued clashes added another to the history books in a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The drama started over a disagreement about clothes ― Kim previously accused Kourtney of copying her style ― and now the KKW beauty mogul is slamming her sister’s stylist for pulling the “nastiest” looks for Kourtney’s birthday party.

“Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She’s sending me the meanest text messages, you would die,” Kourtney spills to a friend over the phone in the clip. “She’s like, ‘You’re the biggest ungrateful bitch.’ So, then I said, ‘God! You’re such a petty woman.’”

At least we have Khloe, forever the mediator between the sisters, who jokes, “Oh, we’re still fighting? Oh, good!” as she enters the car.

Then the clip cuts to Kim who, like any good sibling, is trying to convince their mom, Kris Jenner, to side with her.

“Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch. Like, on another level,” Kim explains. “So, I called Kourtney and Kourtney like screamed at me on the phone.”

She goes on to claim that Kourtney said she had the “lamest style,” which is basically cause for World War III in any KarJenner’s eyes.

Kourtney continues to dig at her younger sister, knocking her for not having the right priorities, given how upset Kim is over a styling dig when she’s focused on becoming a lawyer and prison reform advocate.

“I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?’” Kourtney says. “And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues — which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.’”

Jared Siskin/amfAR via Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the amfAR New York Gala.

That’s when Kim brands Kourtney a “f**kin’ fake humanitarian ho” in what ranks as perhaps the most unintentionally hilarious insult in “KUWTK” history.

“I actually do s**t for the world and you f**king fake it all day long,” she rages against her sister. “And act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f**k are you doing about it? So, shut the f**k up.”

And with that, we leave you with this classic Kardashian moment of Kourtney reminding Kim about her first world problems.