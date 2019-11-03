The Kardashians' Assault On Halloween Continues, But This Time With Worms

When the ice caps have melted, cities are underwater and the human race is on the brink of extinction, the Kardashians will still be dressing up in multiple insanely elaborate costumes for Halloween.

The famous family has gone especially hard for the holiday this year with takes on everyone from Madonna and Ariel to Cruella de Vil and Elle Woods over the past week.

And, of course, the kids are getting on board, too.

For their second group costume, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their four children ― North, 6; Saint, 3; Chicago, 21 months; and Psalm, 5 months ― dressed up as brightly colored creatures of all shapes and sizes dubbed the “West Worms.”

The reality TV star shared a handful of pics of the family, adding that her costume “glowed” and the rapper’s “moved and was all anamatronics.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, the group danced to opera music that Kardashian credited to Lorna Anderson.

And they weren’t done quite yet, with much of the crew dressing as characters from the animated movie “Sing” for another round of trick-or-treating.

West went as Big Daddy, the father of a teenage gorilla in the film, and apparently had some trouble because of the size of the costume.

“Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car,” the caption posted Sunday said.

The Kardashian-Wests previously made their “family Flinstones dreams come true” in costumes straight from the Bedrock with Kardashian leading the prehistoric pack as Betty Rubble.

North and Saint dressed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, while Psalm went as Bamm-Bamm and Chicago as Pebbles.

Wrangling so many kids for a photo proved to be quite a challenge, with Kardashian later admitting they had to edit the final portrait.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL,” she wrote. “We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!”

The makeup mogul, of course, had to do her own separate Halloween look, recreating an iconic “Legally Blonde” moment that even received Reese Witherspoon’s stamp of approval.

But, in the end, sister Kylie Jenner ranks as the most extra this Halloween, outdoing the rest of her family by dressing up in at least five different costumes.

Are you exhausted? We’re exhausted.