No Spanx you.
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian offered a first look at her new shapewear line that boasts a pretty insensitive name — “Kimono Solutionwear.”
“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,” Kardashian wrote. “I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”
The name of the brand is clearly a play on the reality star’s first name. But naming a line of tight-fitting undergarments meant to control and shape people’s bodies after a loose-fitting silk robe that has held cultural significance in Japan since the late eighth century makes very little sense — especially since the 38-year-old entrepreneur is not Japanese herself.
People on Twitter expressed their confusion and accused Kardashian of cultural appropriation — much like the times she wore Fulani braids, sported an Indian headpiece and appeared to be in blackface.
Other people took offense to Kardashian’s claim in her post that her line will come in sizes ranging from XXS-4XL …
... Yet no plus-sized models were featured in her photos.
Kardashian is not the first person to trademark the word “kimono.” According to The Los Angeles Times, it has been used twice before for software and “sheaths for pens.”