Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton In Legal Knowledge Quiz

Hillary Clinton may have been an attorney, but she failed to beat Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge quiz.

The former first lady went up against the reality show mogul and aspiring lawyer while filming “Gutsy,” her upcoming Apple TV+ series with daughter Chelsea Clinton.

But anyone who assumed Hillary Clinton would beat Kardashian should have the book thrown at them. As the teaser clip below shows, Kardashian won handily.

But the former Secretary of State did try to manage expectations beforehand.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary Clinton said, and her daughter, who was serving as quizmaster, agreed.

“Kim has studied more recently than you,” Chelsea Clinton admitted. Kardashian is currently studying law, and passed California’s “baby bar” exam in 2021.

The final score ended up being 11-4 in favor of Kardashian. The former Democratic presidential nominee jokingly admitted to People that the loss was “heartbreaking.”

Still, Chelsea Clinton didn’t think her mom had forgotten the basics of the law.

“I think she just needs to work on her reaction time,” she said. “Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time.”