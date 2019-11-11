The drama in Calabasas has carried all the way to the red carpet.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian made headlines Sunday night as fans and critics alike commented on their awkward interaction at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

During an interview with E! News host Giuliana Rancic focused on what the women were wearing, Kourtney spoke only a handful of words before Kim rushed to cut in.

“Can we break down the looks?” Rancic said, motioning her microphone toward Kourtney who answered, “I didn’t plan this. Naeem Khan, is that how you say it?”

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment via Getty Images Kris Jenner and Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

Kim butted in halfway through Kourtney’s interview and ― ever the businesswoman and Kardashian brand stan ― said, “KKW Diamonds, that’s all. We’re all wearing it!” while Kourtney finished her sentence.

Kim said she was doing her eldest sister a favor and told her, “I was saving you since you didn’t know who you were wearing. That was my save.”

Kourtney said that wasn’t the truth, at all.

“No, I just didn’t know how to pronounce it,” she said, while Kim let out a little, “Oh.”

Rancic and momager Kris Jenner kept things moving and played off the awkward moment by going over outfit details.

As far as sisterly spats go, the moment isn’t quite as crazy as when Kim branded Kourt “least exciting to look at” in 2018 during a brutal fight captured by “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cameras.

It’s also not as bad (or funny) as the KKW Beauty founder calling Kourtney a “fuckin’ fake humanitarian ho﻿” the following year. But it does paint a picture as to why the Poosh founder thinks about leaving the family’s reality show.

The eldest Kardashian sister said last week during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that she’ll be spending less time in front of the “KUWTK” cameras during the next season.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney said in the interview, alongside sisters Kim and Khloe. This time, Kim didn’t try to interrupt her.

“But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, Season 18,” she added. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.”