Kim Kardashian could teach a college course on risk-taking.

She donned a jaw-dropping vintage look from Thierry Mugler at the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The gown, from the French design house’s spring/summer 1998 collection, features a velvet bodice with dramatic cutouts (to put it mildly) and a thigh-high slit.

She accessorized the look with matching cutouts on her wrist and a Perspex heel, with nary a jewel in sight. It’s safe to say Kardashian simply let her dress do the talking.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPx Kim Kardashian at the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Avalon in Hollywood on Feb. 17.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPx Kardashian and Carmen Electra at the awards.

The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul attended the awards show with hairdresser Chris Appleton.

She made it clear that she was enjoying her outfit and tweeted, “You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look,” with a raised-hand emoji.

Hollywood To You/Star Max via Getty Images The dress in motion.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images With nary a jewel in sight, Kardashian simply let her dress do the talking.

gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx The dress is jaw-dropping from every angle.

Below is a picture of the dress when it first appeared on the runway:

Vintage Thierry mugler ❤️ and Kim Kardashian West killed the look 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/OAYoFakaMd — Ogechi🌚👑 (@OGKardashWest) February 18, 2019

Mugler is certainly having a major red carpet moment once again, as Cardi B donned an iconic vintage haute couture look from the French label for the Grammys this month.

Her red carpet dress was pulled from Mugler’s 1995 fall collection, and she wore two additional Mugler looks throughout the night.

Cardi B thanked the designer via video after the awards show, saying that “for him to lend me his archived pieces ― they haven’t been worn since 1995 ― was a dream for me.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Offset and Cardi B, wearing a 1995 Thierry Mugler gown, at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. She wore two additional Mugler looks throughout the night.

“I want to say thank you for choosing me, choosing Cardi, for me to wear your pieces that you don’t lend to nobody,” the rapper said.