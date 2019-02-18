Kim Kardashian could teach a college course on risk-taking.
She donned a jaw-dropping vintage look from Thierry Mugler at the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The gown, from the French design house’s spring/summer 1998 collection, features a velvet bodice with dramatic cutouts (to put it mildly) and a thigh-high slit.
She accessorized the look with matching cutouts on her wrist and a Perspex heel, with nary a jewel in sight. It’s safe to say Kardashian simply let her dress do the talking.
The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul attended the awards show with hairdresser Chris Appleton.
She made it clear that she was enjoying her outfit and tweeted, “You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look,” with a raised-hand emoji.
Below is a picture of the dress when it first appeared on the runway:
Mugler is certainly having a major red carpet moment once again, as Cardi B donned an iconic vintage haute couture look from the French label for the Grammys this month.
Her red carpet dress was pulled from Mugler’s 1995 fall collection, and she wore two additional Mugler looks throughout the night.
Cardi B thanked the designer via video after the awards show, saying that “for him to lend me his archived pieces ― they haven’t been worn since 1995 ― was a dream for me.”
“I want to say thank you for choosing me, choosing Cardi, for me to wear your pieces that you don’t lend to nobody,” the rapper said.
She later said, “This is a big fashion moment for me. I don’t feel like nothing could ever top this off. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my crusty heart.”