Kim Kardashian's Dress Is So Tight She Jumps Up Stairs At Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is still moving up in the fashion world ― one bunny hop at a time. (Watch the video below.)

The reality star shared video Monday showing her wearing a gown so tight at Milan Fashion Week that she jumped up the stairs in towering stilettos while holding the arm rail.

The Instagram stories clip showed the Skims mogul struggling to ascend with tiny steps as a companion holds up the skirt. She then stiffly jumps into a waiting vehicle and cannot seem to bend her knees.

Her friend Stephanie Shepherd turned the moment into a fun hit on TikTok that racked up more than 7 million views.

Kardashian was in Milan Saturday for a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

Fans praised her commitment to glamour.

“That dress is stunning and worth every struggle,” one TikTik viewer wrote.

But another observer had doubts.