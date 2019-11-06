Kim Kardashian Appears To Address Kanye West's Comment That She Dresses 'Too Sexy'

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls,” West, who recently converted to Christianity, said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids?”

He added that a “corset is like a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?” and said that it affected him “when pictures are too sexy.”

The comments didn’t sit well with Kardashian, who fired back at West in front of her team.