Kim Kardashian says her divorce from Kanye West contains a level of pain she “didn’t even know existed.”

The Skims founder, who has been married and divorced three times, said that this divorce is different from previous splits due to the fact that the couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I’ve been divorced before and it’s extremely difficult,” Kardashian said during an episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast on Monday. “I would say getting a divorce with children is a whole other level of pain and hard times that I just didn’t even know existed.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 27 in Beverly Hills. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

“But I really wanted to make a decision, and it wasn’t a quick decision,” the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star said of ending her marriage to West. She added that “having to spend a lot of time together after spending so much time apart” also made her “realize what really makes you happy.”

“I think some people might try to think maybe it’s a selfish decision because I do have four kids and I do want to be mindful of everyone’s feelings involved,” the beauty mogul added. “But I think for once I was like, ‘I really want to choose my happiness over anything, and my peace of mind.’”

“Something just stuck out to me. My mom used to always cry to me when I was in these bad relationships,” Kardashian said. “And she always used to say, ’All I want for my kids ― and all I want for you ― is peace of mind. And when I woke up and realized I didn’t have that, that’s what I was looking for.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian and Kanye West attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 4, 2015, in New York City. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Almost a year later, the entrepreneur was declared legally single after West continued to delay divorce proceedings and disparage Kardashian in online attacks.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote via Instagram.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she added.

