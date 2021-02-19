Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Getting Divorced

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West.
A representative for Kardashian confirmed the news to TMZ on Friday, but declined to give a statement.
A source in the Los Angeles court system told Variety that the divorce paperwork had been filed, reportedly ending a nearly seven-year marriage.
Sources tell TMZ that Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.
West is reportedly comfortable with joint custody, and neither party is contesting a prenuptial agreement.
The two first went public with their relationship in 2012.
Kardashian, 40, has celebrity attorney Laura Wasser on retainer, according to TMZ. Wasser represented her during her divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries. Prior to that, Kardashian was married to producer Damon Thomas.
Kardashian is West’s first wife. He was previously engaged to model Alexis Phifer.
West, 43, has been living at his Wyoming ranch, while Kardashian has been with their children in Los Angeles, multiple sources reported.
Representatives for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Kardashian and West tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. They first met 10 years earlier.