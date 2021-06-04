Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Divorce: 'I Feel Like A F**king Failure'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce had been months in the making by the time it was finally announced earlier this year, new clips from an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” show.
The KKW Beauty founder broke down in an episode airing on Thursday while on a trip to Lake Tahoe with her family. In the show, filmed in November 2020, younger sister Khloe Kardashian tells the camera about her sister’s relationship struggles.
“It’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger,” explains Khloe after a scene in which Kim lashes out about cookies left on the kitchen counter. “Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through.”
In another scene, Khloe asks Kim point-blank about her relationship with West, Kim’s husband of nearly seven years.
“There’s no fighting. Like, now it’s all calm, so I just roll with it, you know?” Kim answers.
In another moment, Khloe says via confessional that Kim and Kanye had a “big fight” prior to the Lake Tahoe trip. Flashback video shows Kim sobbing and talking to her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie about what’s been happening with West.
During her breakdown, Kim says she thinks West deserves someone who “can follow his every move.”
“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f––king failure and it’s like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser,” she says through tears. In what’s presumably a reference to divorce, she adds: “But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”
Khloe continues in a confessional that Kim is trying “to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders.
“I just want her to take care of herself, too,” says the Good American founder.
In February, Kim filed for divorce from West, with whom she shares four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3; and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. The pair agreed that their marriage ended over irreconcilable differences and settled joint custody of their children in April. They also agreed there would be no spousal support.