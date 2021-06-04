Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Divorce: 'I Feel Like A F**king Failure'

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f––king failure and it’s like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser,” she says through tears. In what’s presumably a reference to divorce, she adds: “But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Khloe continues in a confessional that Kim is trying “to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders.

“I just want her to take care of herself, too,” says the Good American founder.

In February, Kim filed for divorce from West, with whom she shares four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3; and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. The pair agreed that their marriage ended over irreconcilable differences and settled joint custody of their children in April. They also agreed there would be no spousal support.