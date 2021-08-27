Kim Kardashian Appears At Kanye West's 'Donda' Event In Wedding Gown

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are apparently on good enough terms that they can casually recreate a wedding together.

The rapper held a listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, and surprised fans with a plethora of oddities. In addition to bringing out controversial figures DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, West appeared to set himself on fire. During the finale of the show shortly thereafter, he was greeted by a bride.

The bride — portrayed by Kardashian, West’s soon-to-be ex-wife — wore a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown with a veil covering her face. She walked toward West as he performed his song “No Child Left Behind.”

Kardashian seemed to have full support from her siblings. Both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian posted on social media to share images of the former couple, with the latter remarking on Twitter that it was “insanely beautiful!!!”

The show on Thursday was the third listening event for West’s upcoming album “Donda,” named for his late mother Donda West. Kardashian attended the previous two events with the couple’s four children: North West, 8; Saint West, 5; Chicago West, 3; and Psalm West, 2.