Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Started One Of The Most Damaging Rumors About Her

Kim Kardashian says that her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was behind one of the most damaging rumors about her throughout the entirety of their marriage.

“And the one that was supposed to protect me — and still does interviews saying they will be my ‘forever protector’ — is the one that is hurting me the most,” the reality star told her mom, Kris Jenner, on the season premiere of “The Kardashians.”

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair,” Kardashian shared on the episode, which aired on Wednesday. “Our whole marriage, he accused me of that publicly.”

“So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most, publicly would accuse me of having an affair our whole marriage,” she continued. “I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Rumors that Drake and Kardashian were having an affair first surfaced in 2018.

The reality star tweeted at Drake about the reports and publicly responded when The Shade Room posted on Instagram about Ye’s accusation.

“Never happened. End of story,” Kardashian wrote.

Ye brought up the rumors as recently as November 2021 when he appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

Kardashian said in the latest episode of “The Kardashians” that she doesn’t “know what to do” with her ex-husband anymore and doesn’t “want to be a part of this narrative.”

“When is this ever gonna end? It never will,” she said.

“But even just like how he looks so down on me, for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people, once again,” Kardashian said. “All of his shenanigans ― I don’t even know what the fuck to call it ― is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”