Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Keeping It As Friendly As Possible In Divorce

“He’s been posting a lot of things on social media, so that is a little bit frustrating,” Kardashian said in an episode last month. She was referring to West’s Twitter outburst over the summer in which he claimed his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, was part of “white supremacy” and that his wife was trying to involuntarily commit him to a mental health facility.

Kardashian confirmed on the show that the couple were having “issues,” but the SKIMS founder said she preferred not to discuss them on camera out of respect for her then-husband.

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” she said in a confessional. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here.”

West later apologized for the Twitter spree after Kardashian spoke out about the rapper’s “complicated and painful” life with bipolar disorder.