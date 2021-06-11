Kim Kardashian Admits Marriage To Kanye West Was 'Lonely'

Kim Kardashian kept up the intrigue even until the last episode ever of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” when she talked about her “lonely” (and dissolving) marriage to Kanye West.

In the series finale that aired this week, Kardashian explains to her mom, Kris Jenner, that she’s worked “so hard” to “achieve everything” she’s ever wanted, but doesn’t have anyone to share that with.

“I mean, I have my kids, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’ I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that,” said the Skims founder to Jenner.

“My husband moves from state to state,” she continued. “I’m just on this ride with him and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

Kardashian said later in the episode that she and West got along well when they were away from each other, but that’s not what she needs.

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want. I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me,” explained the reality TV star.

She referenced her sister and how “every single day, Khloé, Tristan, and I would work out at 6 a.m., and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that.”

“It’s the little things is what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I’m grateful for those experiences but I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot,” said Kardashian.

The 40-year-old later emphasized that despite feeling “numb” and “tired” of having “emotional breakdowns,” she’s determined to make it okay: “I didn’t come this far to come this far and not be happy.”

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years earlier this year. West has since been seen in France with model Irina Shayk.