Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Scared’ To Tell Kanye West She Hired A Male Nanny

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian said she was less than thrilled to tell her ex-husband Kanye West she hired a male nanny.

In a new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” that aired on Thursday, the reality star opened up about the process of hiring a nanny for their four children.

Advertisement

She revealed she was specifically looking to hire a male nanny for her kids, but the thought of telling West, who formally changed his name to Ye in 2021, left her shaking in her boots.

“I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” Kardashian said in the episode.

The “Donda” rapper, 46, and the Skims founder, 42, were married for six years and share four children: North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4. Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in November 2022.

She went on to explain that she was “scared out of [her] mind” to tell Ye because of how he might react.

Advertisement

Kardashian ultimately realized she had nothing to fear, revealing Ye had a warm interaction with the nanny while meeting him for the first time.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him,” the TV personality shared.

“He’s been so nice to him, like, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself,’” Kardashian added. “It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, OK.’”

Kim Kardashian West and Ye tied the knot in May 2014. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The “American Horror Story: Delicate” star also admitted, “It’s really hard for [her] to be really strict and discipline a lot” after footage of Saint having a temper tantrum was shown.

Advertisement

“My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. But it can’t happen like that,” she said.

Back in December, Kardashian got emotional while discussing the “hard” struggles of coparenting with Ye during an interview with Angie Martinez.

“It’s hard ... Co-parenting, it’s really fucking hard,” Kardashian told Martinez.

“You’re not co-parenting with just anyone, with the quietest, easiest...” Martinez interjected.