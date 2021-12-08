Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye West A Shoutout After His Pleas To Get Back Together

Looking like Batman accidentally stumbled into a Balenciaga fitting room, Kim Kardashian humbly accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon Award is a pinch-me moment,” Kardashian said as she accepted the award from last year’s honoree Tracee Ellis Ross.

“I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t,” Kardashian continued, before thanking designers Zac Posen, Ricardo Tisci and Olivier Rousteing.

She added that they “probably” were “talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

“So, thank you to Kanye even for really introducing me to the fashion world,” she concluded. “I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people. But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk.”

The shoutout was the latest display of harmony between the former couple, who officially called it quits in February after six years of marriage.

Last month, Kardashian and West made their first public appearance together since Kardashian was linked to Davidson, putting on a united front to pay tribute to their friend, the late designer Virgil Abloh, with daughter North West in tow.

The appearance came days after West made a public Thanksgiving Day plea to reunite his fractured family in a since-deleted prayer he shared on Instagram.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said in the video. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

West previously admitted he did things that were “not acceptable” during his marriage. At a charity event the day before Thanksgiving, he said he aimed to “change the narrative” about the split and claimed an unnamed “enemy” dissolved the union known as Kimye.

West has made repeated public pleas to reconcile with Kardashian since they called it quits. via Associated Press

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible. I need to be back at home,” he said, claiming a reconciliation could set an example for other families in turmoil.

“When God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery,” he added.

The Yeezy creator completely wiped his Instagram after the soul-baring public admissions and has yet to resurface or respond to Kardashian’s sweet nod at the People’s Choice Awards.

The coupling of Kardashian and Davidson seems to be proceeding, despite West’s many reunion offers.

The celebrity twosome were spotted out in Los Angeles last month, where cameras caught them holding hands and giggling together. Davidson sported what looked like a hickey on his neck.

Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment via Getty Images