Kim Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Kanye West Today

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on where she stands with Kanye West at the moment.

The KKW Beauty mogul opened up about her estranged husband ― whom she is currently in the process of divorcing ― during E!’s “The Final Curtain: Part 1” on Thursday.

The episode is a sit-down special with Andy Cohen and the Kardashian-Jenner family to commemorate the end of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” after 20 seasons on the air. The second part of the interview will air on Sunday.

“How is your relationship with [West] today?” Cohen asked Kardashian.

“We have an amazing co-parenting relationship. And I respect him so much,” the Skims founder answered diplomatically. “You know that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time. So I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

Cohen was equally unsuccessful in getting any dirt out of Kardashian when he asked, “Why did your marriage not work?”

E! Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage to Kanye West during the family's sit down with Andy Cohen.

“I honestly don’t even think that I would say it here on TV,” she said. “But it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And, like in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids.”

One might assume that it had something to do with Kanye’s social media outbursts directed at certain members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, his move to Wyoming, or his unsuccessful presidential run — but Kardashian might be saving those details for the family’s new Hulu content.

She previously revealed on the E! show that her relationship with West was “lonely” and that she felt like a “fucking failure” over the dissolution of their marriage, which was her third.

“My husband moves from state to state,” she said during a conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, on the series finale of the show. “I’m just on this ride with him and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Kardashian and West at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want. I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me,” she added.

Kardashian and West first began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in Italy in 2014. The couple have four children together: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. After months ― if not years ― of relationship rumors, she officially filed for divorce in February. He appears to have already moved on with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

But Kardashian and West appear to be on good terms, with the reality star wishing the rapper a happy birthday on social media last week.

Happy Birthday

Love U for Life! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YK5mbZyAqD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2021