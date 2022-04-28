Kim Kardashian Cried When Kanye West Gave Her Back Her Sex Tape Footage

The latest episode of “The Kardashians” shows exactly how Kim Kardashian reacted after she found out that her ex-husband, Kanye West, had retrieved the remaining footage of her infamous sex tape in an effort to protect her privacy and shield their kids from seeing it.

The episode, which dropped Wednesday on Hulu, was filmed around the time Kardashian hosted SNL in October and shows her worrying that her son Saint might see an advertisement on Roblox for unseen footage of the sex tape she made with former boyfriend Ray-J back in 2007.

Apparently, West ― who has legally changed his name to “Ye” ― decided to take matters into his own hands and flew from New York to Los Angeles to personally get the footage back from Ray-J.

The episode shows Kardashian calling her family into a New York hotel room and emotionally telling them what West did for her.

“So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning, and I want to show you what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” she says while showing a suitcase containing a computer and hard drive that apparently contains Ray-J’s footage.

Kardashian later tells the camera, “I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is the most important thing to me, and I’m just like so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me.”

West claimed that Ray-J’s hard drive contained even more explicit footage, but that apparently wasn’t the case when Kardashian actually looked at it.

“It was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub,” she said. “Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the Bar, right before, like, everything.”

Although Kardashian commended her ex for helping to ease her mind by recovering footage, West hasn’t been the best ex-partner. Since the couple split, he has been accused of harassing Kardashian and bullying her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, online.

“The Kardashians” debuts every Wednesday on Hulu.