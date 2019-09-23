Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Laughed At By Emmy Awards Audience

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner got laughs as presenters at the Emmy Awards on Sunday ― but the joke appeared to be on them.

The two were about to hand out the award for Outstanding Reality TV when Kardashian, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” said: “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

Jenner chimed in: “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.”

The audience could be heard laughing at their spiel. Some outlets reported that the two appeared annoyed at the reaction, but that isn’t so clear on the replay.

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted."

There is also a chance that Kim K and Kendall were in on the joke ― or were at least self-aware enough to see the humor in their remarks.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who said she used to live next door to Kardashian and husband Kanye West, told “Entertainment Tonight” (in the segment above) that the Emmys audience did indeed laugh. Don’t shed any tears for Kim K and crew, though. “They get laughed at and go home and count their money,” the comic said.

