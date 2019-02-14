ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian With Kenny G For Valentine’s Day

The rapper had Kenny G play "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" in a roomful of roses.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Kanye West spares no expense.

That’s what wife Kim Kardashian West discovered on Thursday when her rapper hubby surprised her with a truly over-the-top V-Day gift: a private performance by smooth jazz sax player Kenny G.

Oh, and the G-man performed a solo in a roomful of roses that were each in their own vase.

Based on the tweets below, it seems she was pleased.

Still, keeping up with the Kardashians just got a little harder.

HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost
