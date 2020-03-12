Kim Kardashian Disinfects Gift From Khloé After Seeing Her Sister Cough

Kim Kardashian isn’t compromising her family’s safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her “new jam” is disinfecting everything she’s handed — even a gift her sister Khloé Kardashian recently brought over.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories that reveal the precautions she’s taking to avoid catching the virus as it spreads across the United States.

Screen shots via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram The gift that a coughing Khloé Kardashian brought over for one of her sister Kim's kids.

In one of these videos, the mother of four explains to a doctor named Caesar, who is visiting her home, that she’s even using Clorox wipes on a present from sister Khloé because she “saw her cough.”

“So, doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kardashian says in reference to a kiddie makeup kit intended for one of her children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

She then takes out a tub of sanitizing wipes and rubs the surface of the box.

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kardashian says. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”

Screen shots via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Kim Kardashian disinfecting the gift.

“OK, now I can give it to my daughter,” she concludes.

This wasn’t the only action Kardashian took to ward off the virus.

The businesswoman shared a chart of the proper way to wash your hands with her 162 million followers. She also included another story that demonstrates a few ways people can greet one another in lieu of the traditional handshake.

Screen shots via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram The handshake by foot.

“We have a doctor here, and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello,” Kardashian says in the first video of the series.

Two men in the clip then proceed to tap their shoes against one another’s, like a handshake with feet.

“You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows. So, no more elbows, or do just a little bow,” Kim suggests.

Screen shots via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Another way to greet someone that eliminates physical contact.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and continues to spread rapidly.

As of Thursday, there were at least 1,297 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and at least 37 patients who died, according to a New York Times database.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.