Kim Kardashian Low-Key Calls Khloe An 'Idiot' For Staying With Tristan Thompson

No one shades you quite like a sibling ― just ask Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV star’s dirty laundry was aired on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which featured a rare interview with all three Kardashian sisters.

During the late-night talk show’s much-dreaded Plead The Fifth segment, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West weighed in on their sister’s tumultuous relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Days before Khloe gave birth to her first child, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught cheating with various women in videos that made the internet rounds, much to the family’s dismay. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” documented the fallout of the scandal, and despite the public outcry against Thompson, he and Khloe have since reconciled.

When asked what if she would’ve stayed with Thompson if he were her partner, Kim actually defended her sister’s choices ― but added an oh so shade-filled and sisterly twist.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Leave him, leave him,’” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.”

Khloe immediately made a face in response to the comment, which prompted her sister to clarify, “I didn’t mean it like that!”

Kourtney, for the record, said she would stick by a cheating spouse for the sake of keeping a family intact.

The Kardashian sisters are singing a bit of a different tune months after news of Thompson’s cheating broke.

Kim was the first to break her silence on the debacle, describing Thompson’s actions as “so fucked up” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April. The comment drove a rift between the two, which led the athlete to block Kardashian West on all social media channels.

Things were certainly uncomfortable in Khloe’s delivery room, where Kim came face to face with Thompson for the first time and ended up making throat-slitting gestures and sticking out her tongue behind his back.

But the two have since made strides, with Kim calling her relationship with Thompson “good” as Khloe continues to raise her daughter True with him.

“He texted me the other day to try to help him get someone out of prison,” Kim said, to which Khloe added, “And I said, ‘My, how the tables have turned!’”