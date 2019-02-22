Kim Kardashian Defends Khloe Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian praised sister Khloe for continuing to work after NBA player Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods — the second time he allegedly stepped out on Khloe in less than a year.

Kim defended her younger sister Thursday, after Khloe made a public appearance the day the cheating scandal broke.

“If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?” someone wrote on Twitter after Khloe showed up at an event. Kim fired back with a few good points.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo!” Kim tweeted back. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!”

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

Kim trashed Thompson after he was caught allegedly cheating with various women on video last year ― just before Khloe gave birth ― saying during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last April, “I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [censored] up.”

But Kim said in January of this year that she was repairing her relationship with Thompson and that the two were texting occasionally.

SIPA USA/PA Images Khloe and Kim Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal upfront event in New York City in May 2017. Kim defended her younger sister after Khloe made a public appearance Feb. 20, shortly after several outlets reported that Khloe's boyfriend cheated on her.

That’s likely over now as the latest cheating scandal sent shock waves through the Kardashian-Jenner clan, mostly because of Woods’ close ties to Kylie Jenner and Khloe.

“The whole family is furious,” a source told People. “They were blindsided.” Khloe, who helped launched Woods’ modeling career, shared quotes about betrayal shortly after the news broke. “The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” read a quote on her Instagram Story.

Khloé Kardashian addresses the cheating scandal via quotes on her Instagram story:



“The worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to” pic.twitter.com/c25LH7be9d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2019

Woods recently broke her silence on the scandal, simply saying, “Through everything that’s been going on, you know it’s been real,” at an eyelash launch event.