Kim Kardashian Stands By Kimono Brand Name Despite Cries Of Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian is responding to the cries of cultural appropriation since she announced her new shapewear line, Kimono.

The brand name is not only a sort of pun on Kardashian’s first name, it’s also a reference to a traditional silk robe in Japan.

Since Kardashian has been accused before of cultural appropriation, like when she wore Fulani braids, sported an Indian headpiece and appeared to be in blackface, it’s no surprise many people assumed she was doing it again with Kimono.

Yeah, I see the pun, Kim, but appropriating the name of an ancient Japanese garment with an array of sacred associations for your butt 'n' belly flattening brand is just really...something

⚡️ “Kim Kardashian West launches new shapewear collection, Kimono”https://t.co/rGaOHppcZ0 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 25, 2019

Kardashian addressed the accusations by telling The New York Times she has no plans “to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

She added: “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

But she does not plan to change the name.

The reality TV star also claims that Kimono is “built with inclusivity and diversity at its core” and that she’s “incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

However, many people aren’t happy with Kardashian’s new brand, which is why #KimOhNo became a trending hashtag on Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, a Change.org petition condemning the name had attracted more than 13,000 signatures.