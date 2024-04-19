Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Kim K's Divisive Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney have had their differences, but this isn’t one of them.
Kourtney took to Instagram to defend the Skims founder from accusations that she’d posted an unflattering photo of Kourtney on Thursday.
Kim posted a photo of herself, Kourtney and their sister Khloe in honor of Kourtney turning 45 this week.
“There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all,” Kim wrote, calling these past four decades “the most magical journey.”
“I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!” she added. “I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”
But some thought Kim’s photo choice was an intentional dig at Kourtney, with whom Kim has often feuded.
“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo... lol it’s her bday Kim,” one commenter wrote.
Kourtney herself replied to the commenter to set the record straight.
“I LOVE this photo!” the Poosh founder wrote, as seen in a screenshot captured by People magazine. “It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”
Kourtney made headlines earlier this week for poking fun at one of the harshest fights she had with Kim on their family’s reality show years ago.
During the fight that played out on screen in 2018, Kim called her older sister the “least exciting to look at.”
Kourtney turned that insult into something festive, making it one of her cake toppers for her birthday celebrations this week.
“Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At,” the cake decoration said.