Kim Kardashian May Have Just Revealed Why She 'Wasn't Happy' At Kourtney's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on a past episode of “The Kardashians” that her sister, Kim, was “spiraling” at her wedding to Travis Barker.

And now, in a look at next week’s episode of the Hulu reality show, viewers might be getting a clue as to why Kim was having a difficult time.

Tensions between the two sisters were addressed on Episode 4, when a tearful Kourtney told younger sister Kendall Jenner that Kim “wasn’t happy at my wedding.”

“Everyone else was like, ‘Whoa, this is amazing. We’re having the best time,’” Kourtney said. But Kim, she explained, “never give acknowledgment of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing.’”

“I see it like, ‘Oh, you were there, you weren’t happy,’” Kourtney said. “Everyone said something to me, all my friends. They were all, like, ‘She’s, like, spiraling.’”

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian attend the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

In a preview that followed this week’s release of Episode 5, Kim says: “You stole my fucking wedding country” in a confessional.

While this may just be a slick editing and a good teaser, it also could shed light on why Kim “wasn’t happy” at Kourtney’s nuptials.

Kim, who has been married three times, tied the knot with Kanye West in Florence, Italy, back in 2014. As fans of the show know, Kourtney and Travis Barker hosted their wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, last year.

Redditor N_Ywasneverthesame pointed out additional similarities between the two celebrations, noting that Kim tied the knot on May 22, while Kourtney’s wedding took place on May 24. Both sisters had famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli perform at their nuptials. (For Kim, the singer performed at her third wedding, to Kanye West.)

The two sisters have been at odds throughout the season, and viewers have also noticed an iciness between them in Hulu’s wedding special for Kourtney and Barker.