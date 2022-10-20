Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Makes The Most Gruesome Request Of Mom Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner called the idea of what to do with her bones "creepy" on "The Kardashians."
Kris Jenner said daughter Kim Kardashian’s idea for jewelry was “creepy” ― make no bones about it.

On “The Kardashians” Thursday, the reality show matriarch, recovering from hip replacement surgery, told daughter Kylie Jenner on the phone that “Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it.”

“That’s weird,” Kylie replied, per footage of the episode.

“It’s creepy,” Kris said.

The macabre exchange continued.

Khloé Kardashian, who was sitting on the bed with her mom, said: “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?” per People.

Kris: “That’s a great idea!”

Khloé: “That’s weird.”

Kris: “No, it’s not.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the Met Gala in May 2022.
The family reportedly moved on to a conversation about cremation and revisited their thoughts on a mausoleum.

But was the chatter about accessorizing with human remains really all that weird?

After all, Kim once said she’d consider eating poop if it helped her look younger.

